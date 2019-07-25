Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CATM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research set a $68.00 price target on WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. 2,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.99 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

