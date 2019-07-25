CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Announces Earnings Results

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CRR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,404. CARBO Ceramics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRR shares. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,687,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 927,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 171,974 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 330,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

