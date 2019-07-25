Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter.
CBNK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,159. The company has a market capitalization of $161.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.
