Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, EVP Kathy Yamada sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $47,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

