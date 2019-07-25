Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

In other news, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 30,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

