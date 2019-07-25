Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 350 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.46. The stock had a trading volume of 137,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.18.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.