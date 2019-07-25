Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $29,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VXF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

