Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 774 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after acquiring an additional 241,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,590. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

