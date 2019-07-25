Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,709.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 238,618 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

