Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,137 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.30. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.