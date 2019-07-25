Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues Earnings Results

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20. Canon has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 177.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canon by 88.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.