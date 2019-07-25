Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Macquarie set a $52.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.75. The stock had a trading volume of 404,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,518. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $247.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

