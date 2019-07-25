Canadian National Railway (CNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.411 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE:CNI opened at $93.74 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

