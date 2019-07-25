Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.67

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 290778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.35. The stock has a market cap of $814.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.08.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

