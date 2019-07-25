Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.67

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 290778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.35. The stock has a market cap of $814.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.08.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

