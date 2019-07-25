Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMT stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $106.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMT. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

