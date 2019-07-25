Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,440,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.46%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

