Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 23,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,380. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 31.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

