Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.18% of Recro Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 27.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Recro Pharma by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Recro Pharma by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.17. Recro Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $1,287,325.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.