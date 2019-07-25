Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.65.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.03 and a beta of 0.82. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.33 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $309,576.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $405,735.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.