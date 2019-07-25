Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at $630,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $172,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.33. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.46). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 617.23%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

