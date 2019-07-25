Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 42,661 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 292.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,498,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 291.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,138,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after acquiring an additional 878,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 140.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 34,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $249,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 297,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,382 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

