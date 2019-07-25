Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Masco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

