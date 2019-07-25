Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.03-5.15 EPS.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.61. 527,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,401. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $1,736,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $3,954,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,083 shares in the company, valued at $30,691,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,211,588. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

