Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in WPP by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WPP by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WPP by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,405. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

