Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after acquiring an additional 128,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenneco by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tenneco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tenneco by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenneco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 49,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $552.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

