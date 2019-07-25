Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 15.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 13,195.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 16.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.99. 1,344,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,510. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

