Callahan Advisors LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.61.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,925.93. 200,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,161. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,855.40. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.