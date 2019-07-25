Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Sabre by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sabre by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 67,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

