Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.15. 68,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.75. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

