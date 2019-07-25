Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Steris by 27.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Steris stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,079. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.92.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total value of $3,161,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $1,029,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,145 shares of company stock worth $33,121,338 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.