Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives $34.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,742. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $123,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

