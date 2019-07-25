BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $430.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $445.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $438.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.33.

BWXT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,976. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 37,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 633,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

