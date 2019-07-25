Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

NYSE BG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.52. Bunge has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Bunge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $312,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,483,905. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 212,588 shares of company stock worth $10,882,275. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

