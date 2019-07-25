Buckingham Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Buckingham Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a $169.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.23.

ADS stock opened at $157.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.97. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $133.56 and a 12-month high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

