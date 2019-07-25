BTU Protocol Market Cap Tops $27.91 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.91 million and $24,097.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003961 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.58 or 0.05838585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045943 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,609 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

