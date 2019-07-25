Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 4.9%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 129,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 180,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

