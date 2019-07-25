BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADPT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ADPT stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nancy Louise Hill acquired 11,200 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 262,200 shares of company stock worth $5,244,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

