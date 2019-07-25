Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $725.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $167,051.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

