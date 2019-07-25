Brunswick’s (BC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. KeyCorp currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.02.

Shares of BC stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

