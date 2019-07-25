Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.13. Brunswick also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.02.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.