BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRT. DA Davidson began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 1,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.74. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 534.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.