Brown-Forman Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BFB)

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
About Brown-Forman
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.