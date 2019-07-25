Brown-Forman Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BFB)

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.