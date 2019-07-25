Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Shares of BRKS opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,496 shares of company stock worth $1,030,322 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $37,997,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 585,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

