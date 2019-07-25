Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Reit comprises about 2.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.22% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the first quarter worth $2,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 135.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 118.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 285.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

NASDAQ BPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.