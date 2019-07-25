Brokers Offer Predictions for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $92.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 21.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,345.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $453,683.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,432.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,369 shares of company stock worth $3,953,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

