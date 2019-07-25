Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) PT at C$38.75

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE VET traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$25.47. The company had a trading volume of 391,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,845. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$25.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$481.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$124,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,085,984.80. Also, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total value of C$270,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,104,361.08. Insiders have sold 20,699 shares of company stock worth $584,089 over the last three months.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.