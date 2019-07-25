Brokerages Set Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price at $55.67

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $168,624,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,704,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 635,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stericycle by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 848,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after buying an additional 392,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 257,438 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $45.94. 650,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

