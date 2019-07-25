Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) PT at $225.55

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $477,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $507,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $1,266,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,213,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,484,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $391,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.35. The company had a trading volume of 884,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $243.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

