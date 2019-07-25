Brokerages Set Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Price Target at $13.75

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFLT shares. BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,959. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $749,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT remained flat at $$11.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,679. The company has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

