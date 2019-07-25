Brokerages Set Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Target Price at GBX 774.30

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.78 ($10.25).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
HTG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 561.50 ($7.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.73. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The firm has a market cap of $935.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
