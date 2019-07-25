Brokerages Set Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Target Price at GBX 774.30

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.78 ($10.25).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

HTG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 561.50 ($7.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.73. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The firm has a market cap of $935.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51). Also, insider Keith Lough purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,720 ($20,540.96).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

